Diversified Trust Co Sells 13,901 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,901 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 646.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. 326,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,817,370. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.