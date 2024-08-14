Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 266,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

