Diversified Trust Co Purchases 301 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,049 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at $139,246,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.