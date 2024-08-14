Diversified Trust Co Purchases 252 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cummins by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.23. 40,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,521. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $322.83. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

