Diversified Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $576.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

