Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Fortive by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Fortive by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 369,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 188,415 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortive by 599.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,032 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Fortive by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 275,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.69. 136,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

