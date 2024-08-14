Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,260,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,055,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Group from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.79. 2,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,104. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.34. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.6 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.