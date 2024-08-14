Diversified Trust Co Has $878,000 Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 190.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,112 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Alkermes by 26.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alkermes stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,861. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALKS

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.