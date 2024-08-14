Diversified Trust Co Has $856,000 Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Insperity were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Insperity by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares in the company, valued at $781,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,606 shares of company stock worth $2,987,390. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.40. 5,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.11. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

