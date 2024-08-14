Diversified Trust Co Has $828,000 Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Albany International were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,529,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,041,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 688,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 598,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,739,000 after purchasing an additional 36,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Albany International by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 409,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albany International stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. 2,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,945. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 9.35%. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

