Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autohome were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,760,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Autohome by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 160,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Price Performance

Autohome stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.42. 80,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,732. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.14.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Autohome’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

