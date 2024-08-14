Diversified Trust Co Buys 14,222 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CRH were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth about $2,745,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in CRH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 111,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,254,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,120,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,782,000 after purchasing an additional 91,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CRH by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

CRH traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $83.02. The company had a trading volume of 304,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,447. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.65. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRH

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.