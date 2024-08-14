Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 6,756 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,198 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 46,360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.16.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.24. 33,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,369. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $153.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,352. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

