Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $4,606,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 target price (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $761.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $724.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $678.07. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

