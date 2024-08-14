Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of AtriCure worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AtriCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in AtriCure by 70.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.89. The stock had a trading volume of 64,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,803. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.44. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

