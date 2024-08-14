Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 4,889 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,068,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,629,000 after buying an additional 133,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $337,150,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.41.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $116.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,455. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.