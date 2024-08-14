Diversified Trust Co Acquires 152 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Novanta were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,860,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 299.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $158,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 928 shares in the company, valued at $147,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $294,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,398,296.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,684 shares of company stock worth $1,978,901 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on NOVT

Novanta Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $174.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,824. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.