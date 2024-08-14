Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Update

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the July 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Disco Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. 87,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,117. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.14. Disco has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $42.93.

Get Disco alerts:

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Disco will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.