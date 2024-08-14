Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $21.27

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.27, but opened at $20.80. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 316,833 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YINN. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,609 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,383,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

