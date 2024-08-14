Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Up 116.8% in July

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the July 15th total of 134,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMZU traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.22. 210,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $40.20.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
