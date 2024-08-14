Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,568 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.23% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $67,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,800,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,403 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,225 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,016,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,489,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.28. 105,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,996. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.16.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.