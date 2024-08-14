Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,612 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DUHP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 629,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,596. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.