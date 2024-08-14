Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stake Boosted by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 14.4% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $17,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,276,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,271,000 after purchasing an additional 265,810 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,574,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,383,000 after buying an additional 192,990 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,333,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,992,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,068,000 after acquiring an additional 527,755 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,722,000 after acquiring an additional 201,252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $29.96. 578,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,791. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.