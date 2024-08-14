Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of DMRC stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 102,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.73. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $43.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DMRC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Wednesday.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

