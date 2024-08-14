DHT (NYSE:DHT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 2,438,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. DHT has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 110.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Get Our Latest Report on DHT

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.