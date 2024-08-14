Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Target Price to $2.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 50.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of EHTH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. 305,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,412. eHealth has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,051.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gavin G. Galimi bought 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,703.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,051.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 80,365 shares of company stock valued at $329,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

