Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $942,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:GBTC traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.99. 5,530,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,262,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.07. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.