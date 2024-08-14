Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,270 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 874,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 245,573 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 502,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,185,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

TLK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.28. 293,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,180. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

