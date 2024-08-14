Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 75,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $62.47. 69,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $65.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

