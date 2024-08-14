Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,750 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $127.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

