Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,150 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.50. 3,718,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,084,016. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.27 and a 200 day moving average of $184.99. The company has a market cap of $103.44 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

