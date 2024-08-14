Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.20. 4,055,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,808. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $119.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

