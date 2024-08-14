Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 448.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $112.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.99. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $99.24 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

