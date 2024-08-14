Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $6.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $578.39. 717,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,686. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $579.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.06 and a 200-day moving average of $533.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

