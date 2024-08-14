Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.03.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $354.33. 299,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,815. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.96. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $435.73.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

