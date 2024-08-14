Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.70

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 8098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.
