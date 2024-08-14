Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 87.8% in July

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the July 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 59,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,170. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

About Danske Bank A/S

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

