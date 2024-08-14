DA Davidson Weighs in on Fastly, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Fastly in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fastly’s current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

FSLY stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $847.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fastly by 1,420.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 27,666.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Fastly by 400.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,040.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,788.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

