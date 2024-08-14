DA Davidson Comments on PDF Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for PDF Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst W. Jellison forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDF Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 2.7 %

PDFS stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in PDF Solutions by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 769,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,302,000 after buying an additional 160,441 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in PDF Solutions by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after buying an additional 141,752 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,789 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $190,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at $359,805.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $190,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adnan Raza sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $327,515.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

