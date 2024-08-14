Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CTSO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 45,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,519. Cytosorbents has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $49.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.