CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,720 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,118 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after buying an additional 184,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,443,423. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

