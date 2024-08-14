CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $73.75

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.75, but opened at $71.49. CVR Partners shares last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 4,042 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.90 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in CVR Partners by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

See Also

