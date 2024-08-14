CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Position Increased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 832.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,568. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

