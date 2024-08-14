Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Up 2.9%

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 78.56 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.10 ($1.00). Approximately 777,697 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 706,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.90 ($0.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -650.83 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -5,000.00%.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

