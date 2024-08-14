CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Zacks reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. CuriosityStream updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

CuriosityStream Price Performance

Shares of CuriosityStream stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. 397,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,118. CuriosityStream has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Insider Activity

In other CuriosityStream news, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb bought 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,823.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Nikzad sold 53,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $56,464.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,918.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clinton Larry Stinchcomb purchased 39,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $42,372.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,823.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,252 and sold 110,097 shares valued at $116,703. Insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

