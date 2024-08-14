Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Curaleaf in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $3.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $342.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.57 million.

Curaleaf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.