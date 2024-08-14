crvUSD (CRVUSD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.49 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $90.24 million and approximately $23.49 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 90,336,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,336,750 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 90,041,244.90150903. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99830355 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $30,128,600.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

