Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,266,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,744,259 shares.The stock last traded at $109.25 and had previously closed at $110.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.86.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.63%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,018,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 183,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.