CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $8,047,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 88.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,401. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.06, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,643 shares of company stock worth $49,709,324 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

