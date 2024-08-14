Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 79,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,705. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Crescent Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $660.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

CCAP has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

